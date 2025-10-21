Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Latest News

Alexa+ lands in the UK A smarter, more connected AI awaits

Alexa+ lands in the UK: A smarter, more connected AI awaits

2 minutes ago

Drones hit Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait, triggering fires

Drones hit Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait, triggering fires

2 hours ago

Meta reverses VR shutdown Horizon Worlds stays alive

Meta reverses VR shutdown: Horizon Worlds stays alive

4 hours ago

Karachi hit

Karachi hit by heavy rain, strong winds for second consecutive day

14 hours ago

Govt moves

Govt moves to curb fuel use amid potential supply disruptions

14 hours ago

SSGC announces

SSGC announces gas supply schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr

16 hours ago

Exploitation of women

Exploitation of women in Balochistan and the role of BYC

19 hours ago

Scientists transform

Scientists transform plastic into treatment for Parkinson’s disease

19 hours ago

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