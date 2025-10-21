Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
Alexa+ lands in the UK: A smarter, more connected AI awaits
71 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled amid rising regional tensions
Saleh Mohammadi executed as Iran intensifies brutal crackdown
Israel launches new wave of attacks on Iran as crisis deepens
Martial arts icon Chuck Norris rushed to hospital in Hawaii
Drones hit Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait, triggering fires
Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season cancelled amid abuse allegations
Karachi faces hot day ahead, Rain expected to break the heat
Suspected Iranian fire hits F-35 in first reported strike on a U.S. aircraft
Netflix unveils ensemble for upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action drama
Alexa+ lands in the UK: A smarter, more connected AI awaits
71 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled amid rising regional tensions
Saleh Mohammadi executed as Iran intensifies brutal crackdown
Israel launches new wave of attacks on Iran as crisis deepens
Martial arts icon Chuck Norris rushed to hospital in Hawaii
Drones hit Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait, triggering fires
Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season cancelled amid abuse allegations
Karachi faces hot day ahead, Rain expected to break the heat
Suspected Iranian fire hits F-35 in first reported strike on a U.S. aircraft
Netflix unveils ensemble for upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action drama
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Latest News
Alexa+ lands in the UK: A smarter, more connected AI awaits
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