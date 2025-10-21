Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

‘The Voice of Hind

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ earns golden globe nomination

7 minutes ago

Pakistan’s remittances

Pakistan’s remittances for November 2025 reported at $3.18b

1 hour ago

PSL matches set to take place in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

PSL matches set to take place in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

2 hours ago

European journal

European journal highlights Afghanistan-based terrorist as major threat to region

2 hours ago

Punjab to introduce

Punjab to introduce special cards for cancer, cardiac patients

2 hours ago

Media rights crisis hits ICC ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Media rights crisis hits ICC ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

3 hours ago

Aussie officials l

Aussie officials land in Lahore to review arrangements for T20 Tour

5 hours ago

PMD warns of increasing cold in Karachi after December 15

PMD warns of increasing cold in Karachi after December 15

5 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle