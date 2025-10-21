Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Latest News
‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ earns golden globe nomination
7 minutes ago
Pakistan’s remittances for November 2025 reported at $3.18b
1 hour ago
PSL matches set to take place in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
2 hours ago
European journal highlights Afghanistan-based terrorist as major threat to region
2 hours ago
Punjab to introduce special cards for cancer, cardiac patients
2 hours ago
Media rights crisis hits ICC ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup
3 hours ago
Aussie officials land in Lahore to review arrangements for T20 Tour
5 hours ago
PMD warns of increasing cold in Karachi after December 15
5 hours ago
