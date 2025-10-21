Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Lakki Marwat: Joint Operation Kills Six Khawarij Terrorists

Lakki Marwat: Joint Operation Kills Six Khawarij Terrorists

18 hours ago

Islamabad High Court resolves over 15,800 cases in 2025

Islamabad High Court resolves over 15,800 cases in 2025

1 day ago

UAE president to land in Pakistan for first-ever official visit

UAE president to land in Pakistan for first-ever official visit

1 day ago

Public holiday announced for January 1, 2026

2 days ago

Helicopter crash on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro leaves five dead

2 days ago

Pakistan signs $730 million financing agreements with Asian Development Bank

2 days ago

Government sets news sugar price: Notification issued

2 days ago

Japan confirms bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

2 days ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle