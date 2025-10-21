Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
UK shivers under intense cold as temperatures sink to -12°C
Benefits of Regular Exercise
First public holiday of 2026 announced in Pakistan
Actress Saba Faisal faces backlash over advice to newlywed brides
Pakistan Railways introduces another upgraded passenger train
Natural ways to boost immunity
U19 Star Sameer Minhas creates history with fastest century
Former IPL star Mustafizur Rahman registers for PSL season
Hair care routine for strong and healthy hairs
Ashley Tisdale opens up about leaving ‘toxic mom group’
UK shivers under intense cold as temperatures sink to -12°C
Benefits of Regular Exercise
First public holiday of 2026 announced in Pakistan
Actress Saba Faisal faces backlash over advice to newlywed brides
Pakistan Railways introduces another upgraded passenger train
Natural ways to boost immunity
U19 Star Sameer Minhas creates history with fastest century
Former IPL star Mustafizur Rahman registers for PSL season
Hair care routine for strong and healthy hairs
Ashley Tisdale opens up about leaving ‘toxic mom group’
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
First public holiday of 2026 announced in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Actress Saba Faisal faces backlash over advice to newlywed brides
2 hours ago
Former IPL star Mustafizur Rahman registers for PSL season
4 hours ago
Ashley Tisdale opens up about leaving ‘toxic mom group’
4 hours ago
Mahathir Mohamad suffers hip fracture following domestic fall
5 hours ago
Health experts raise alarm over growing Nomophobia among youth
6 hours ago
Reddit smashes TikTok: UK Gen Z flocks to the discussion giant
7 hours ago
JBL shakes the audio market with three next-gen earbuds
8 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship