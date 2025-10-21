Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Gold prices decline

Gold prices decline after prolonged surge in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Astronauts return early from ISS amid first-ever medical evacuation

Astronauts return early from ISS amid first-ever medical evacuation

1 hour ago

Elon Musk’s Grok restricted from creating sexualized AI images

Elon Musk’s Grok restricted from creating sexualized AI images

3 hours ago

Arrest warrant issued for WBA champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Arrest warrant issued for WBA champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

4 hours ago

LA28 Olympic ticket registration now open for fans worldwide

LA28 Olympic ticket registration now open for fans worldwide

5 hours ago

Pakistan urges unified UNSC action for peace in Yemen

Pakistan urges unified UNSC action for peace in Yemen

5 hours ago

Pakistan’s Under-19 stars ready to conquer ICC World Cup stage

Pakistan’s Under-19 stars ready to conquer ICC World Cup stage

8 hours ago

Iran reopens airspace after brief closure of five hours

Iran reopens airspace after brief closure of five hours

8 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle