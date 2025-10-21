Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Eight allergy mistakes you don’t want to make
5 tips to keep your home clean and germ-free this winter
Pakistan defeats Australia by 22 runs in first T20 match
Selling the Unsellable: Why Pakistan’s exports are falling
Two-year-old snooker prodigy sets two Guinness world records
Bridgerton season 4 release dates revealed
Sindh govt announces judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza tragedy
Shirley Raines, founder of ‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ dies at 58
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista share heartfelt bond beyond screen
Hands-on learning urged as key to healthy child development
Eight allergy mistakes you don’t want to make
5 tips to keep your home clean and germ-free this winter
Pakistan defeats Australia by 22 runs in first T20 match
Selling the Unsellable: Why Pakistan’s exports are falling
Two-year-old snooker prodigy sets two Guinness world records
Bridgerton season 4 release dates revealed
Sindh govt announces judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza tragedy
Shirley Raines, founder of ‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ dies at 58
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista share heartfelt bond beyond screen
Hands-on learning urged as key to healthy child development
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Two-year-old snooker prodigy sets two Guinness world records
2 hours ago
Bridgerton season 4 release dates revealed
2 hours ago
Shirley Raines, founder of ‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ dies at 58
2 hours ago
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista share heartfelt bond beyond screen
2 hours ago
New nanomaterial could revolutionize cancer therapy, study finds
3 hours ago
Gold prices jump again, per tola rate crosses Rs572, 000
4 hours ago
Starmer and Xi discuss tariffs, travel, and migration in Beijing meeting
7 hours ago
Iran says it did not request negotiations with US
9 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship