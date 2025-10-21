Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
PM extends Eid greetings to services chiefs, pays tribute to forces
Russia declares complete upport for Iran in crises times
Federal Minister Atta Tarar hints possible spike in global oil costs
Experts share tips to minimize the effects of wrinkles with age
AI bots may dominate web traffic by 2027, Cloudflare CEO warns
Carter Reum dismisses online rumours about his marriage
Lab-engineered esophagus transplant opens new hope for patients
COAS lauds troops’ role in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq during Eid visit
Cristiano Ronaldo extends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Price of this petroleum product crosses Rs400 per litre in Pakistan
PM extends Eid greetings to services chiefs, pays tribute to forces
Russia declares complete upport for Iran in crises times
Federal Minister Atta Tarar hints possible spike in global oil costs
Experts share tips to minimize the effects of wrinkles with age
AI bots may dominate web traffic by 2027, Cloudflare CEO warns
Carter Reum dismisses online rumours about his marriage
Lab-engineered esophagus transplant opens new hope for patients
COAS lauds troops’ role in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq during Eid visit
Cristiano Ronaldo extends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Price of this petroleum product crosses Rs400 per litre in Pakistan
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Latest News
PM extends Eid greetings to services chiefs, pays tribute to forces
10 hours ago
Russia declares complete upport for Iran in crises times
11 hours ago
Experts share tips to minimize the effects of wrinkles with age
12 hours ago
AI bots may dominate web traffic by 2027, Cloudflare CEO warns
13 hours ago
Carter Reum dismisses online rumours about his marriage
14 hours ago
Price of this petroleum product crosses Rs400 per litre in Pakistan
17 hours ago
Israel strikes Iran and Hezbollah in Beirut as U.S. troops deploy, oil prices surge 50%
17 hours ago
Trump says considering ‘winding down’ Iran war, US eases oil sanctions
18 hours ago
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