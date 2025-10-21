Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Latest News

PM extends Eid

PM extends Eid greetings to services chiefs, pays tribute to forces

10 hours ago

Russia declares

Russia declares complete upport for Iran in crises times

11 hours ago

Experts share tips

Experts share tips to minimize the effects of wrinkles with age

12 hours ago

AI bots

AI bots may dominate web traffic by 2027, Cloudflare CEO warns

13 hours ago

Carter Reum dismisses

Carter Reum dismisses online rumours about his marriage

14 hours ago

Price of this petroleum product crosses Rs400 per litre in Pakistan

Price of this petroleum product crosses Rs400 per litre in Pakistan

17 hours ago

Israel strikes Iran and Hezbollah in Beirut as U.S. troops deploy, oil prices surge 50%

Israel strikes Iran and Hezbollah in Beirut as U.S. troops deploy, oil prices surge 50%

17 hours ago

Trump says considering 'winding down' Iran war, US eases oil sanctions

Trump says considering ‘winding down’ Iran war, US eases oil sanctions

18 hours ago

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