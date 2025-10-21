Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Latest News

Heavy rain, floods kill 22 people in Afghanistan

Heavy rain, floods kill 22 people in Afghanistan

25 minutes ago

Earthquake tremors felt in Chaman, surrounding areas

Earthquake tremors felt in Chaman, surrounding areas

5 hours ago

PIA direct flight to London lands at Heathrow Airport after six years

16 hours ago

Ishaq Dar calls for unity among Muslim countries amid regional tensions

16 hours ago

Rawalpindi metro bus timings changed

17 hours ago

Quetta Gladiators beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 40 runs in PSL 11

18 hours ago

PIA resumes London flight operations after six-year

19 hours ago

Blood-red skies in Australia: Here’s what happened

21 hours ago

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