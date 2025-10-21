Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
Heavy rain, floods kill 22 people in Afghanistan
Karachi to receive rain as westerly system hits Sindh early April
Fakhar Zaman charged with level 3 offence after ball-tampering controversy
Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy commander – media
Massive KitKat Heist: Thieves nab 400,000 F1-themed bars in Europe
Israeli strikes kill nine in Gaza
Earthquake tremors felt in Chaman, surrounding areas
Oil tops $116 as Strait of Hormuz crisis sparks global supply fears
PIA direct flight to London lands at Heathrow Airport after six years
Ishaq Dar calls for unity among Muslim countries amid regional tensions
Heavy rain, floods kill 22 people in Afghanistan
Karachi to receive rain as westerly system hits Sindh early April
Fakhar Zaman charged with level 3 offence after ball-tampering controversy
Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy commander – media
Massive KitKat Heist: Thieves nab 400,000 F1-themed bars in Europe
Israeli strikes kill nine in Gaza
Earthquake tremors felt in Chaman, surrounding areas
Oil tops $116 as Strait of Hormuz crisis sparks global supply fears
PIA direct flight to London lands at Heathrow Airport after six years
Ishaq Dar calls for unity among Muslim countries amid regional tensions
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Latest News
Heavy rain, floods kill 22 people in Afghanistan
25 minutes ago
Earthquake tremors felt in Chaman, surrounding areas
5 hours ago
PIA direct flight to London lands at Heathrow Airport after six years
16 hours ago
Ishaq Dar calls for unity among Muslim countries amid regional tensions
16 hours ago
Rawalpindi metro bus timings changed
17 hours ago
Quetta Gladiators beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 40 runs in PSL 11
18 hours ago
PIA resumes London flight operations after six-year
19 hours ago
Blood-red skies in Australia: Here’s what happened
21 hours ago
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