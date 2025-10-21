Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Karachi’s peace contributes to business growth, Police Enhancing Security: Sindh Home Minister

5 hours ago

Pakistan, IMF reach agreement on Tax and Budget Reform Plan

7 hours ago

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today

9 hours ago

BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on November 22, 2025

9 hours ago

BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on November 22, 2025

9 hours ago

KP becomes first province to enforce ‘Digital Payments Act’

11 hours ago

Australia stuns England by 8 wickets in historic Ashes Test

11 hours ago

Gold prices rise by Rs2, 300 per tola across Pakistan

12 hours ago

