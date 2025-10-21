Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

What Is Type 2 Diabetes: All You Need To Know

6 hours ago

Pakistan–China Economic Ties Open New Investment Opportunities

7 hours ago

Kimora Lee Simmons says she avoids fillers and cosmetic treatments

Kimora Lee Simmons says she avoids fillers and cosmetic treatments

9 hours ago

Taylor Swift surprises staff with Million-Dollar bonus

Taylor Swift surprises staff with Million-Dollar bonus

10 hours ago

WhatsApp users beware: Cybercrime agency issues warning

WhatsApp users beware: Cybercrime agency issues warning

13 hours ago

NADRA CNIC verification now compulsory for currency exchange in Pakistan

13 hours ago

Media icon Waseem Badami grieves the loss of close friend Raja Matloob

Media icon Waseem Badami grieves the loss of close friend Raja Matloob

15 hours ago

Researchers unveil Microrobot that can sense, think, and act on its own

Researchers unveil microrobot that can sense, think, and act on its own

16 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle