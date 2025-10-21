Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Two new cases of monkeypox reported in Lahore
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s Somaliland recognition
Pakistan’s Army chief gave strong and decisive response to India, says Asif Zardari
Former SBP governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar passes away
Security forces killed 4 Indian backed terrorists in Panjgur IBO
2025 Emerges as year of diplomatic setbacks and global embarrassment for India
Lakki Marwat: Joint Operation Kills Six Khawarij Terrorists
Security Forces Kill Five Indian-Sponsored Terrorists in Kohlu Operation
President of UAE Concludes Visit to Pakistan, Departs for Home
Court finds Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power
Two new cases of monkeypox reported in Lahore
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s Somaliland recognition
Pakistan’s Army chief gave strong and decisive response to India, says Asif Zardari
Former SBP governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar passes away
Security forces killed 4 Indian backed terrorists in Panjgur IBO
2025 Emerges as year of diplomatic setbacks and global embarrassment for India
Lakki Marwat: Joint Operation Kills Six Khawarij Terrorists
Security Forces Kill Five Indian-Sponsored Terrorists in Kohlu Operation
President of UAE Concludes Visit to Pakistan, Departs for Home
Court finds Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Two new cases of monkeypox reported in Lahore
13 minutes ago
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s Somaliland recognition
1 hour ago
Former SBP governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar passes away
2 hours ago
Lakki Marwat: Joint Operation Kills Six Khawarij Terrorists
23 hours ago
Islamabad High Court resolves over 15,800 cases in 2025
1 day ago
UAE president to land in Pakistan for first-ever official visit
2 days ago
Public holiday announced for January 1, 2026
2 days ago
Helicopter crash on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro leaves five dead
2 days ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship