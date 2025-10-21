Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Gold price declines after two-day surge

2 hours ago

US Navy intercepts

US Navy intercepts Russian tanker escaping Venezuela blockade

2 hours ago

X-Men return to MCU

X-Men return to MCU in Avengers: Doomsday teaser

4 hours ago

Pakistani Muslims

Pakistani Muslims elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Cambridge

4 hours ago

Lenovo introduces cross-device AI assistant ‘Qira’

5 hours ago

Rising Tensions

Rising Tensions and Unravelling of Asian Cricket

5 hours ago

Aircraft orders could make IMF assistance unnecessary by Mid‑2026, Khawaja Asif

Aircraft orders could make IMF assistance unnecessary by Mid‑2026, Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago

Five killed, 27 injured as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Chakwal

Five killed, 27 injured as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Chakwal

12 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle