Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Latest News

West Indies unveil

West Indies unveil 15-man squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

10 hours ago

Top smartphones of the week: latest rankings out

11 hours ago

UK upper house approves social media ban for under-16s

12 hours ago

PSX surges, index crosses 190,000 mark

15 hours ago

Pakistan may boycott T20 world cup match against India, sources say

15 hours ago

Gold and silver prices continue to rise in markets

15 hours ago

Pakistan army conducts emergency rescue operations in Orakzai and Kurram after heavy snowfall

18 hours ago

Pakistan’s commitment to low-carbon development and clean energy, President Zardari

21 hours ago

