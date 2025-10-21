Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
SBP’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $27 Million
Tri-Nation Series; Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs
Hyundai Tucson, Elantra price and easy Installment Plans: Check details
Weather update: UAE issues red and yellow alert
JF-17 Thunder Block-III Shines at Dubai Airshow 2025
Here’s all you need to know about driving license method
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today
Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz Sharif
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on November 20, 2025
BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on November 20, 2025
SBP’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $27 Million
Tri-Nation Series; Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs
Hyundai Tucson, Elantra price and easy Installment Plans: Check details
Weather update: UAE issues red and yellow alert
JF-17 Thunder Block-III Shines at Dubai Airshow 2025
Here’s all you need to know about driving license method
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today
Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz Sharif
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on November 20, 2025
BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on November 20, 2025
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Amazing
Auto
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Karachi
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Sci-Tech
Showbiz
Sports
Trending
Viral
Weather
World
Latest News
SBP’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $27 Million
6 minutes ago
Tri-Nation Series; Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs
46 minutes ago
Weather update: UAE issues red and yellow alert
4 hours ago
JF-17 Thunder Block-III Shines at Dubai Airshow 2025
4 hours ago
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today
5 hours ago
Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz Sharif
6 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on November 20, 2025
6 hours ago
BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on November 20, 2025
6 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship