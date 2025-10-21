Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Zayn Malik teams up with BLACKPINK star Jisoo for latest track
A New Geopolitical Troika
Fans react to Ramsha Khan’s rare footage from early career
Pakistan lifts ban on gold imports and exports
Pakistan terms Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence ‘internal matter’
By-elections in six NA and seven PA seats on Sunday
Dry weather prevails across Pakistan, Northern areas remain cold
Trump, NYC Mayor Mamdani hold first meeting at White House
Lahore ranked second most polluted city in world
Historic day 1 in Ashes, 19 wickets fall in thrilling start
Zayn Malik teams up with BLACKPINK star Jisoo for latest track
A New Geopolitical Troika
Fans react to Ramsha Khan’s rare footage from early career
Pakistan lifts ban on gold imports and exports
Pakistan terms Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence ‘internal matter’
By-elections in six NA and seven PA seats on Sunday
Dry weather prevails across Pakistan, Northern areas remain cold
Trump, NYC Mayor Mamdani hold first meeting at White House
Lahore ranked second most polluted city in world
Historic day 1 in Ashes, 19 wickets fall in thrilling start
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Amazing
Auto
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Karachi
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Sci-Tech
Showbiz
Sports
Trending
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Fans react to Ramsha Khan’s rare footage from early career
1 hour ago
Pakistan lifts ban on gold imports and exports
1 hour ago
Pakistan terms Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence ‘internal matter’
2 hours ago
Dry weather prevails across Pakistan, Northern areas remain cold
2 hours ago
Trump, NYC Mayor Mamdani hold first meeting at White House
2 hours ago
Lahore ranked second most polluted city in world
3 hours ago
Federal Govt summons 11th NFC meeting on December 4
3 hours ago
Shahid Afridi breaks silence on Dubai Air Show Crash
3 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Sci-Tech
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship