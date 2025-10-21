Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Latest News
Cement prices increased in Pakistan: Check latest rates here
5 hours ago
Tri-Nation T20 Series: Sri Lanka defeat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
6 hours ago
Netanyahu’s India visit postponed repeatedly amid security fears
8 hours ago
T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announced: Pakistan to face Netherlands on opening day
9 hours ago
Karachi High Court rejects immediate stay on E-Challan System, Hearing continues
10 hours ago
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today
11 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on November 25, 2025
12 hours ago
BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on November 25, 2025
12 hours ago
