Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Big surprise: OnePlus to unveil 3 new devices at the end of year

Big surprise: OnePlus to unveil 3 new devices at the end of year

9 hours ago

Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan in the final league of T20 Tri-Nation Series

Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan in the final league of T20 Tri-Nation Series

10 hours ago

Singer Aima Baig returns to Instagram, shows fans she’s happily married

Singer Aima Baig returns to Instagram, shows fans she’s happily married

12 hours ago

Karachi faces gas crisis amid cold weather

14 hours ago

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today

15 hours ago

BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on November 27, 2025

15 hours ago

BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on November 27, 2025

15 hours ago

PCB Chief lauds Saudi leadership as Kingdom hosts major international tournaments

PCB Chief lauds Saudi leadership as Kingdom hosts major international tournaments

17 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle