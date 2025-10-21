Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
Pakistan to play 1,000th ODI in upcoming series against Australia
President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Federal govt announces Rs22 per litre cut in petrol, diesel prices
Experts warn excessive milk tea consumption may pose health risks
UN issues landmark guidelines for child online safety
PSX ends bullish session with strong gains across key index
Pakistan set for stern test as Australia ODI series begins tomorrow
Regular egg eating helps in lower Dementia risk
Pilgrims leave Makkah after performing final Hajj rituals
Anthropic unveils Opus 4.8 and teases powerful new AI model ‘Mythos’
Pakistan to play 1,000th ODI in upcoming series against Australia
President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Federal govt announces Rs22 per litre cut in petrol, diesel prices
Experts warn excessive milk tea consumption may pose health risks
UN issues landmark guidelines for child online safety
PSX ends bullish session with strong gains across key index
Pakistan set for stern test as Australia ODI series begins tomorrow
Regular egg eating helps in lower Dementia risk
Pilgrims leave Makkah after performing final Hajj rituals
Anthropic unveils Opus 4.8 and teases powerful new AI model ‘Mythos’
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Latest News
UN issues landmark guidelines for child online safety
13 hours ago
PSX ends bullish session with strong gains across key index
13 hours ago
International DAP prices surge 18%, Pakistani farmers face Rs16,000 per bag
13 hours ago
Pakistan set for stern test as Australia ODI series begins tomorrow
14 hours ago
Anthropic unveils Opus 4.8 and teases powerful new AI model ‘Mythos’
15 hours ago
JS bank increases TRG Pakistan stake to 29.33% for Rs5.12 billion
16 hours ago
NATO criticizes Russia after drone strike damages Romanian apartment building
17 hours ago
Pak Army troops in Siachen extend Eid greetings from world’s highest battlefield
18 hours ago
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