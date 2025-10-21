Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Latest News

David Warner misses important match after unexpected injury

38 minutes ago

OGRA launches nationwide crackdown against petrol pumps

1 hour ago

Google to shut down Dark Web monitoring service

3 hours ago

New NADRA CNIC collection update with revised service fees

4 hours ago

UK wants built-In age verification to protect kids from explicit content

5 hours ago

Millie Bobby Brown injured just days before ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Volume 2 release

6 hours ago

Gold prices decline in Pakistan: Check new rates here

7 hours ago

New schedule of trains from Lahore, Faisalabad due to fog

8 hours ago

