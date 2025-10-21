Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Kinnow farmers agree to Rs1,600 per 40kg rate for export season

3 hours ago

WhatsApp introduces another interesting feature

6 hours ago

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ sets theaters release in November

6 hours ago

Overseas Pakistanis remittances record $3.6 billion in December 2025

7 hours ago

Indonesia becomes first country to ban Musk’s Grok AI

11 hours ago

Security breach fears rise as Instagram users get unrequested reset emails

11 hours ago

Dalton Smith clinches WBC super lightweight crown

12 hours ago

Emma Raducanu makes history as top seed at Hobart International

13 hours ago

