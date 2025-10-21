Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Pakistan’s sports goods exports to China surge in 2025

9 minutes ago

Gallup survey finds

Gallup survey finds 10% of married Pakistanis are aged 15–19

26 minutes ago

Ferry service launch delayed amid Iran-US tensions

59 minutes ago

Next pandemic could be triggered at any moment: Experts warn

2 hours ago

Singer Rabi Pirzada

Singer Rabi Pirzada harassed in Karachi, police arrest suspect

2 hours ago

Shab-e-Barat: Water corporation completes arrangements on Karachi Mayor’s directives

2 hours ago

How does AI detect breast cancer? Here’s what study says

3 hours ago

Experts warn smallpox

Experts warn smallpox could trigger future global pandemic

3 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle