Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

National Peace Message

National Peace Message Committee strongly condemns Tarlai tragedy

11 hours ago

PCB informs ICC

PCB informs ICC of its intent to boycott India match

14 hours ago

Karachi records

Karachi records 100 road fatalities in 2026

15 hours ago

Mediterranean diet

Mediterranean diet may significantly lower stroke risk in women

16 hours ago

Healthy lifestyle

Healthy lifestyle can help reduce fat build-up in arteries

16 hours ago

Weekly Review

Weekly Review: PSX records minor weekly loss amid volatile sessions

17 hours ago

Tragic turn for Ex-NFL star Darron Lee amid murder charges

Tragic turn for Ex-NFL star Darron Lee amid murder charges

20 hours ago

Trump says US–Iran talks ‘very good’, negotiations will continue

Trump says US–Iran talks ‘very good’, negotiations will continue

22 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle