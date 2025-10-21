Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

England beat Italy

England beat Italy by 24 runs to reach Super Eight stage

12 hours ago

Medical board reports

Medical board reports improvement in PTI founder’s eye vision

13 hours ago

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting no more effective than traditional diets

14 hours ago

PM Shehbaz received honors at Austrian Federal Chancellery

PM Shehbaz received honors at Austrian Federal Chancellery

17 hours ago

Bondi Beach gunmen makes first court appearance after attack

Bondi Beach gunmen makes first court appearance after attack

18 hours ago

Pakistan condemns Israel’s actions in West Bank, calls for international intervention

Pakistan condemns Israel’s actions in West Bank, calls for international intervention

19 hours ago

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight

1 day ago

KP house meeting highlights PTI’s internal challenges

1 day ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle