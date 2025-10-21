Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

52 minutes ago

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

3 hours ago

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

5 hours ago

Dry spell likely across most parts of the country

Dry spell likely across most parts of the country

5 hours ago

Google Maps launches biggest update in years

Google Maps launches biggest update in years

6 hours ago

PAA introduces major facility at Islamabad airport

15 hours ago

National Paigham-e-Aman Committee: Message of unity and peace

16 hours ago

President approves

President approves Nehal Hashmi’s appointment as Sindh Governor

16 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle