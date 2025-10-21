Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shehriyar Chishti named new director

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

49 minutes ago

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

50 minutes ago

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

2 hours ago

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

4 hours ago

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

6 hours ago

Dry spell likely across most parts of the country

Dry spell likely across most parts of the country

6 hours ago

Google Maps launches biggest update in years

Google Maps launches biggest update in years

7 hours ago

PAA introduces major facility at Islamabad airport

16 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle