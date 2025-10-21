Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Pakistan set 275-run

Pakistan set 275-run target for Bangladesh in second ODI

2 hours ago

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

4 hours ago

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

4 hours ago

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

4 hours ago

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

5 hours ago

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

7 hours ago

Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect killed after car ramming at Temple Israel

Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect killed after car ramming at Temple Israel

8 hours ago

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

9 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle