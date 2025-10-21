Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Latest News

Pakistan set 275-run

Pakistan set 275-run target for Bangladesh in second ODI

5 hours ago

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

7 hours ago

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

7 hours ago

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

7 hours ago

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

8 hours ago

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

Nehal Hashmi to take oath as 35th Governor of Sindh today

10 hours ago

Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect killed after car ramming at Temple Israel

Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect killed after car ramming at Temple Israel

11 hours ago

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

Iran says will make US regret war as oil prices soar

11 hours ago

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