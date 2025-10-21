Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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New Era in Neurotech

New Era in Neurotech: China approves BCI for paralysis patients

2 hours ago

Pakistan set 275-run

Pakistan set 275-run target for Bangladesh in second ODI

7 hours ago

Nihal Hashmi takes

Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Governor of Sindh

7 hours ago

SHO among seven

SHO among seven policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

7 hours ago

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

9 hours ago

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

9 hours ago

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

9 hours ago

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

10 hours ago

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