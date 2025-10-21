Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
Security forces successfully neutralise two militant drones
FO condemns closure of Srinagar’s Jama Masjid on Last Friday of Ramadan
France, Italy seek Iran’s assurance for safe passage of ships
New Era in Neurotech: China approves BCI for paralysis patients
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 128 runs to level ODI series 1–1
Controversial run-out by Bangladesh captain sparks backlash
Federal Govt opts against fuel price hike despite rising oil prices
Pakistan set 275-run target for Bangladesh in second ODI
Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Governor of Sindh
SHO among seven policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat blast
Security forces successfully neutralise two militant drones
FO condemns closure of Srinagar’s Jama Masjid on Last Friday of Ramadan
France, Italy seek Iran’s assurance for safe passage of ships
New Era in Neurotech: China approves BCI for paralysis patients
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 128 runs to level ODI series 1–1
Controversial run-out by Bangladesh captain sparks backlash
Federal Govt opts against fuel price hike despite rising oil prices
Pakistan set 275-run target for Bangladesh in second ODI
Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Governor of Sindh
SHO among seven policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat blast
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Latest News
New Era in Neurotech: China approves BCI for paralysis patients
3 hours ago
Pakistan set 275-run target for Bangladesh in second ODI
8 hours ago
Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Governor of Sindh
8 hours ago
SHO among seven policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat blast
9 hours ago
K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director
10 hours ago
Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers
10 hours ago
Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan
11 hours ago
UFC fighters train federal agents in special session
11 hours ago
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