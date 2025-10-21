Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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New Era in Neurotech

New Era in Neurotech: China approves BCI for paralysis patients

4 hours ago

Pakistan set 275-run

Pakistan set 275-run target for Bangladesh in second ODI

9 hours ago

Nihal Hashmi takes

Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Governor of Sindh

10 hours ago

SHO among seven

SHO among seven policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

10 hours ago

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

K‑Electric Chairman Mark Skelton resigns; Shaheryar Chishty named new director

11 hours ago

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

Apple slashes App Store fees for Chinese developers

11 hours ago

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan Army executes targeted airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

12 hours ago

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

UFC fighters train federal agents in special session

12 hours ago

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