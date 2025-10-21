Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
Trump blasts NATO allies as cowards for not joining Iran war efforts
Mojtaba Khamenei urges Pakistan‑Afghanistan linkage amid crisis
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Prayer timings announced for Karachi
Experts reveal ideal sleep hours to avoid Type 2 diabetes
CTD thwarts major terror plot, five militants arrested
Pakistan refutes Taliban accusations of breaking ceasefire
Political leadership prepare to celebrate Eid across country
Gold prices drop sharply across Pakistan
Sri Lanka declines US airbase request for warplanes
Uber bets $1.25 billion on driverless future with Rivian deal
Trump blasts NATO allies as cowards for not joining Iran war efforts
Mojtaba Khamenei urges Pakistan‑Afghanistan linkage amid crisis
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Prayer timings announced for Karachi
Experts reveal ideal sleep hours to avoid Type 2 diabetes
CTD thwarts major terror plot, five militants arrested
Pakistan refutes Taliban accusations of breaking ceasefire
Political leadership prepare to celebrate Eid across country
Gold prices drop sharply across Pakistan
Sri Lanka declines US airbase request for warplanes
Uber bets $1.25 billion on driverless future with Rivian deal
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Latest News
Trump blasts NATO allies as cowards for not joining Iran war efforts
2 hours ago
CTD thwarts major terror plot, five militants arrested
5 hours ago
Political leadership prepare to celebrate Eid across country
6 hours ago
Gold prices drop sharply across Pakistan
6 hours ago
Uber bets $1.25 billion on driverless future with Rivian deal
8 hours ago
Pakistan dismisses concerns over nuclear program amid debate on Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks
8 hours ago
O’Sullivan shatters records with historic 153 break
8 hours ago
Spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in strike, state TV says
9 hours ago
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