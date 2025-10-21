Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Trump blasts NATO

Trump blasts NATO allies as cowards for not joining Iran war efforts

2 hours ago

CTD thwarts major

CTD thwarts major terror plot, five militants arrested

5 hours ago

Political leadership

Political leadership prepare to celebrate Eid across country

6 hours ago

Gold prices

Gold prices drop sharply across Pakistan

6 hours ago

Uber bets $1.25 billion on driverless future with Rivian deal

Uber bets $1.25 billion on driverless future with Rivian deal

8 hours ago

Pakistan dismisses concerns over nuclear program amid debate on Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks

Pakistan dismisses concerns over nuclear program amid debate on Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks

8 hours ago

O’Sullivan shatters records with historic 153 break

O’Sullivan shatters records with historic 153 break

8 hours ago

Spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in strike, state TV says

Spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in strike, state TV says

9 hours ago

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