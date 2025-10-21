Tue, 21-Oct-2025

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Headlines:
Pakistan business community rejects anti-GSP Plus propaganda, urges govt action
Google broadens ‘Search Live’ access worldwide in major AI expansion
Taylor Lautner and wife Tay expect first child, share joyful announcement
Trump prolongs 10‑day halt on strikes against Iran’s energy plants, signals for ‘new talks’
Noelia Castillo’s fight for dignity ends in landmark euthanasia victory
Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators ready to ignite Lahore tonight
Karachi stocks fall as global oil prices surge: KSE-100 loses 660 points
Jarvis Butts, convicted killer of 13-year-old, found dead in prison
5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Gilgit-Baltistan; No casualties reported
Wikipedia bans AI-generated articles
Pakistan business community rejects anti-GSP Plus propaganda, urges govt action
Google broadens ‘Search Live’ access worldwide in major AI expansion
Taylor Lautner and wife Tay expect first child, share joyful announcement
Trump prolongs 10‑day halt on strikes against Iran’s energy plants, signals for ‘new talks’
Noelia Castillo’s fight for dignity ends in landmark euthanasia victory
Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators ready to ignite Lahore tonight
Karachi stocks fall as global oil prices surge: KSE-100 loses 660 points
Jarvis Butts, convicted killer of 13-year-old, found dead in prison
5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Gilgit-Baltistan; No casualties reported
Wikipedia bans AI-generated articles
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