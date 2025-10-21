Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Pakistan business community rejects anti-GSP Plus propaganda, urges govt action

Pakistan business community rejects anti-GSP Plus propaganda, urges govt action

5 hours ago

New rule gives captains tactical flexibility ahead of every match

New rule gives captains tactical flexibility ahead of every match

14 hours ago

Trump issues warning to Iran to “get serious soon” on negotiating a deal to end war

23 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in first match of PSL 2026

1 day ago

Nasa to spend $20bn on moon base, cancel orbiting lunar station

1 day ago

Instagram introduces AI tool to turn static photos into videos

1 day ago

Punjab traffic police issues 5.5 million driving licenses in 100 days

1 day ago

Bus falls into river while boarding ferry in Bangladesh, leaving 24 dead

1 day ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle