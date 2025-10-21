Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Fire at shopping plaza on M.A Jinnah Road leaves two dead
Passenger plane crashes in Indonesia, all onboard killed
Bangladesh stands firm on not sending team to India for World Cup
Trump invites Turkish President to join Gaza Board of Peace
Marcello Hernández debuts hometown comedy special on Netflix
Junaid Safdar ties the knot in Lahore
Handshake controversy erupts at ICC U-19 World Cup
12-hour eating window may help reduce diabetes risk
PSX sees modest weekly growth amid market fluctuations
NASA secures the skies: blockchain protects flight data
Fire at shopping plaza on M.A Jinnah Road leaves two dead
Passenger plane crashes in Indonesia, all onboard killed
Bangladesh stands firm on not sending team to India for World Cup
Trump invites Turkish President to join Gaza Board of Peace
Marcello Hernández debuts hometown comedy special on Netflix
Junaid Safdar ties the knot in Lahore
Handshake controversy erupts at ICC U-19 World Cup
12-hour eating window may help reduce diabetes risk
PSX sees modest weekly growth amid market fluctuations
NASA secures the skies: blockchain protects flight data
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Passenger plane crashes in Indonesia, all onboard killed
2 hours ago
Bangladesh stands firm on not sending team to India for World Cup
4 hours ago
Marcello Hernández debuts hometown comedy special on Netflix
6 hours ago
Junaid Safdar ties the knot in Lahore
6 hours ago
Handshake controversy erupts at ICC U-19 World Cup
7 hours ago
12-hour eating window may help reduce diabetes risk
7 hours ago
NASA secures the skies: blockchain protects flight data
9 hours ago
Dubai hosts International Rugby Sevens showdown
9 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship