Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Passenger plane crashes

Passenger plane crashes in Indonesia, all onboard killed

2 hours ago

Bangladesh stands firm

Bangladesh stands firm on not sending team to India for World Cup

4 hours ago

Marcello Hernández

Marcello Hernández debuts hometown comedy special on Netflix

6 hours ago

Junaid Safdar

Junaid Safdar ties the knot in Lahore

6 hours ago

Handshake controversy

Handshake controversy erupts at ICC U-19 World Cup

7 hours ago

12-hour eating window

12-hour eating window may help reduce diabetes risk

7 hours ago

NASA secures the skies blockchain protects flight data

NASA secures the skies: blockchain protects flight data

9 hours ago

Dubai hosts International Rugby Sevens showdown

Dubai hosts International Rugby Sevens showdown

9 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle