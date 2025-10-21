Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Four out of every 10 cancer cases can be preventable: WHO

3 hours ago

Spain to ban social media use for children under 16

6 hours ago

FBR issues new official property valuation rates

7 hours ago

PSL popularity soars as international media rights sell for 149% more

7 hours ago

Pakistan’s sports goods exports to China surge in 2025

7 hours ago

Gallup survey finds 10% of married Pakistanis are aged 15–19

8 hours ago

Ferry service launch delayed amid Iran-US tensions

8 hours ago

Next pandemic could be triggered at any moment: Experts warn

9 hours ago

