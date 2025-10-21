Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Three dead, 14 injured in Austin bar shooting
Lebanese PM bans Hezbollah’s military activities after Israeli airstrikes
Jim Carrey’s César Awards appearance sparks debate
Zendaya and Tom Holland may have already married
Meal planning for balanced nutrition in Ramadan
Simple home workouts during Ramadan
PM forms committee to monitor impact of rising global oil prices
Sinus Infection (Sinusitis): Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
Afridi expresses frustration over Shaheen’s repeated mistakes
Gold prices skyrocket across global and Pakistani markets
Three dead, 14 injured in Austin bar shooting
Lebanese PM bans Hezbollah’s military activities after Israeli airstrikes
Jim Carrey’s César Awards appearance sparks debate
Zendaya and Tom Holland may have already married
Meal planning for balanced nutrition in Ramadan
Simple home workouts during Ramadan
PM forms committee to monitor impact of rising global oil prices
Sinus Infection (Sinusitis): Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
Afridi expresses frustration over Shaheen’s repeated mistakes
Gold prices skyrocket across global and Pakistani markets
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Three dead, 14 injured in Austin bar shooting
3 minutes ago
Lebanese PM bans Hezbollah’s military activities after Israeli airstrikes
20 minutes ago
Zendaya and Tom Holland may have already married
32 minutes ago
PM forms committee to monitor impact of rising global oil prices
2 hours ago
Afridi expresses frustration over Shaheen’s repeated mistakes
3 hours ago
Gold prices skyrocket across global and Pakistani markets
3 hours ago
SAG Awards 2026: Check out full list of winners
4 hours ago
Indian opposition slams Modi over support for Israel
6 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship