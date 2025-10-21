Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

More rain expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, parts of Pakistan

28 minutes ago

International marathon brings global runners to Sukkur

International marathon brings global runners to Sukkur

5 hours ago

Terror groups expose dark strategy of weaponizing youth

Terror groups expose dark strategy of weaponizing youth

6 hours ago

Australia beats England by 82 runs, leads Ashes 3-0

Australia beats England by 82 runs, leads Ashes 3-0

9 hours ago

Beloved father of influencer Junaid Akram dies

Beloved father of influencer Junaid Akram dies

10 hours ago

Rains forecasts for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, parts of Pakistan

21 hours ago

Gold price increases in Pakistan: Check new rate here

1 day ago

T20 World Cup: India drop Shubman Gill from squad

1 day ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle