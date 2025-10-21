Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Mars May Have an Unexpected Influence on Earth’s Climate, Scientists Reveal
Do You Wake Up Minutes Before Your Alarm? Here’s Why
Another Hidden Threat of Microplastics Revealed
A Spectacular Geminids Meteor Shower to Light Up the Sky in 2025
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew return to public eye for Athena’s Baptism
John Cena’s farewell match, A historic end to a WWE legacy
How to Get Enough Vitamin D Without Increasing Skin Cancer Risk
How Walton Family manages world’s largest retail fortune
Gold price in Pakistan hits record high
Taylor Swift drops Eras Tour docuseries and film
Mars May Have an Unexpected Influence on Earth’s Climate, Scientists Reveal
Do You Wake Up Minutes Before Your Alarm? Here’s Why
Another Hidden Threat of Microplastics Revealed
A Spectacular Geminids Meteor Shower to Light Up the Sky in 2025
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew return to public eye for Athena’s Baptism
John Cena’s farewell match, A historic end to a WWE legacy
How to Get Enough Vitamin D Without Increasing Skin Cancer Risk
How Walton Family manages world’s largest retail fortune
Gold price in Pakistan hits record high
Taylor Swift drops Eras Tour docuseries and film
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
How Walton Family manages world’s largest retail fortune
8 hours ago
Sindh Home Minister orders probe into Sujawal incident
9 hours ago
Disney invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-powered content
9 hours ago
Star players exit IPL 2025 as brand value drops by 20%
10 hours ago
Afghan FM warns action against cross-border militants
11 hours ago
Pakistan cricket team’s performance highlights in 2025
12 hours ago
Hania Aamir wins the best actress of the year (2025) award
12 hours ago
Pakistan Hockey team suffers another defeat in Pro Hockey League
12 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship