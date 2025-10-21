Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

West Indies unveil

West Indies unveil 15-man squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

12 hours ago

Top smartphones of the week: latest rankings out

12 hours ago

UK upper house approves social media ban for under-16s

14 hours ago

Winter storm kills 11 in US, over 19,000 flights canceled

15 hours ago

Private jet crashes in Maine amid severe winter storm

16 hours ago

PSX surges, index crosses 190,000 mark

16 hours ago

Pakistan may boycott T20 world cup match against India, sources say

17 hours ago

Gold and silver prices continue to rise in markets

17 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle