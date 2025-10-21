Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Public holiday announced for January 1, 2026
Pakistan, Jordan Military Chiefs hold talks to strengthen defence cooperation
Honda City Aspire 1.5 latest price and taxes update for January 2026
Health benefits of sunflower seeds
Helicopter crash on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro leaves five dead
Pakistan signs $730 million financing agreements with Asian Development Bank
Government sets news sugar price: Notification issued
Security forces killed two khawarij including a wanted terrorist in DI Khan
New treatment method introducing for cancer patients
Japan confirms bird flu outbreak at poultry farm
Public holiday announced for January 1, 2026
Pakistan, Jordan Military Chiefs hold talks to strengthen defence cooperation
Honda City Aspire 1.5 latest price and taxes update for January 2026
Health benefits of sunflower seeds
Helicopter crash on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro leaves five dead
Pakistan signs $730 million financing agreements with Asian Development Bank
Government sets news sugar price: Notification issued
Security forces killed two khawarij including a wanted terrorist in DI Khan
New treatment method introducing for cancer patients
Japan confirms bird flu outbreak at poultry farm
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Public holiday announced for January 1, 2026
4 hours ago
Helicopter crash on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro leaves five dead
6 hours ago
Government sets news sugar price: Notification issued
8 hours ago
Japan confirms bird flu outbreak at poultry farm
10 hours ago
Nvidia makes record-breaking move in AI hardware race
13 hours ago
Pakistan set to host SAFF Boys U-17 championship in 2026
14 hours ago
Heavy rains pound Southern California, trigger flash floods and mudslides
17 hours ago
White House orders military to focus on ‘quarantine’ of Venezuela oil
17 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship