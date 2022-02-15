Today Precious Metal Rates in Pakistan
Precious Metal is always considered as a precious and most valuable metal among different metals thereby, its significance and importance can't be neglected. In Pakistan, Precious Metal is widely used for different purposes such as Precious Metal jewellery. The Precious Metal Rate in Pakistan today 2021 for 24k per tola is Rs. , as per Saraf Jewelers Association. The Precious Metal price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international Precious Metal market. The purest form of Precious Metal is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.
International Palladium Rates 15 Feb, 2022
- Palladium PURITY
- RATE
- 24K Palladium per 1 Ounce
- PKR 396,817
- 22K Palladium per 1 Ounce
- PKR 363,763
- 21K Palladium per 1 Ounce
- PKR 347,235
- 18K Palladium per 1 Ounce
- PKR 297,621
International Platinum Rates 15 Feb, 2022
- Platinum PURITY
- RATE
- 24K Platinum per 1 Ounce
- PKR 180,242
- 22K Platinum per 1 Ounce
- PKR 165,228
- 21K Platinum per 1 Ounce
- PKR 157,721
- 18K Platinum per 1 Ounce
- PKR 135,185
International Copper Rates 15 Feb, 2022
- Copper PURITY
- RATE
- Copper per 1 Ounce
- PKR 49
International Rhodium Rates 15 Feb, 2022
- Rhodium PURITY
- RATE
- Rhodium per 1 Ounce
- PKR 3,216,836
International Nickel Rates 15 Feb, 2022
- Nickel PURITY
- RATE
- Nickel per 1 Ounce
- PKR 0
Precious Metal Price in Pakistan
When talking about Precious Metal, the word is symbolic to something that is pure, exquisite, and expensive. There is a reason that this precious metal is mined, circulated, and possessed for several years. However, in the last few years, the Precious Metal rate in Pakistan has significantly increased.
In 2020, the Precious Metal prices highly increased due to the uncertain financial condition and other economic issues. When we look at the Precious Metal price in Pakistan 2021, the per tola rate is higher than the Precious Metal rate in Pakistan 2020.
When talking about the Precious Metal price, it is determined in London Bullion Market. The value of the Pakistan Rupee is much less than the Dollar, Euro, or Pound Sterling. It is the reason that Precious Metal prices in Pakistan are much higher compared to other countries
Although, there are different metals that are considered precious but, silver has a significant value among them and is regarded as a great investment option. The most famous Precious Metal commodities are in Canada, Peru, China, United States, Russia, Australia, and South Africa.
In terms of usage, a typical man loads up on Precious Metal to keep as a venture, to back him up in terms of monetary mishap or just to get benefit on it on the off chance that he chooses to acquire money from it. Speculators then again buy Precious Metal in mass by means of agreements to gain a great deal of cash. Precious Metal is also accessible in bars and coins.
What is Precious Metal Price Today?
Precious Metal Price of 24K 1 Ounce is Rs. 396,817 as latest updated price on 15 Feb, 2022
