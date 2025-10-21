Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Torrent users beware: Downloading fake DiCaprio movie could harm your computer
Kimora Lee Simmons says she avoids fillers and cosmetic treatments
New Electric SUVs in Pakistan: Jaecco J6 & Omoda E5
Anti-Pakistan propaganda exposed after Sydney attack
9 Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds
Is Prince Harry returning to the UK for himself or the Crown?
Taylor Swift surprises staff with Million-Dollar bonus
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Missile Firing in North Arabian Sea
Security forces killed 13 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs
Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash over her engagement post
Torrent users beware: Downloading fake DiCaprio movie could harm your computer
Kimora Lee Simmons says she avoids fillers and cosmetic treatments
New Electric SUVs in Pakistan: Jaecco J6 & Omoda E5
Anti-Pakistan propaganda exposed after Sydney attack
9 Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds
Is Prince Harry returning to the UK for himself or the Crown?
Taylor Swift surprises staff with Million-Dollar bonus
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Missile Firing in North Arabian Sea
Security forces killed 13 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs
Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash over her engagement post
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Kimora Lee Simmons says she avoids fillers and cosmetic treatments
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift surprises staff with Million-Dollar bonus
3 hours ago
WhatsApp users beware: Cybercrime agency issues warning
5 hours ago
NADRA CNIC verification now compulsory for currency exchange in Pakistan
6 hours ago
Media icon Waseem Badami grieves the loss of close friend Raja Matloob
8 hours ago
Researchers unveil microrobot that can sense, think, and act on its own
9 hours ago
CISA Alerts on RCE Vulnerability in Sierra Wireless Routers
10 hours ago
India–Pakistan rivalry escalates after handshake snub at Asia Cup toss
12 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship