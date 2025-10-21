Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Kimora Lee Simmons says she avoids fillers and cosmetic treatments

Kimora Lee Simmons says she avoids fillers and cosmetic treatments

1 hour ago

Taylor Swift surprises staff with Million-Dollar bonus

Taylor Swift surprises staff with Million-Dollar bonus

3 hours ago

WhatsApp users beware: Cybercrime agency issues warning

WhatsApp users beware: Cybercrime agency issues warning

5 hours ago

NADRA CNIC verification now compulsory for currency exchange in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Media icon Waseem Badami grieves the loss of close friend Raja Matloob

Media icon Waseem Badami grieves the loss of close friend Raja Matloob

8 hours ago

Researchers unveil Microrobot that can sense, think, and act on its own

Researchers unveil microrobot that can sense, think, and act on its own

9 hours ago

CISA Alerts on RCE Vulnerability in Sierra Wireless Routers

CISA Alerts on RCE Vulnerability in Sierra Wireless Routers

10 hours ago

India–Pakistan rivalry escalates after handshake snub at Asia Cup toss

India–Pakistan rivalry escalates after handshake snub at Asia Cup toss

12 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle