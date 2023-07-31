Punjab govt plans to construct zoos as per international standards

The Punjab government has revealed its ambitious plans to establish zoos in four major cities, including Lahore, while adhering to strict international standards.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned the responsible authorities the task of upgrading existing zoos and introducing modern amenities to ensure a top-notch international experience for visitors.

To enhance the condition of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, a team of experts has been entrusted with the responsibility of renovating the facilities.

The government is actively seeking input from wildlife experts, architects, and citizens to guarantee that the revamped zoos meet international benchmarks for animal welfare, habitat design, and visitor engagement.

To improve management and revenue generation, the introduction of an online ticketing system for zoos is planned.

Additionally, the government aims to modernize Lahore’s Safari Park, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s renowned style.

The proposal includes the creation of walking parks and play areas within the zoos, catering to families and individuals seeking leisurely walks amid lush greenery.

Furthermore, plans are in place to introduce a safari train, offering an interactive and informative experience for visitors, providing insights into the animals’ habitats and behaviors.

The government’s commitment reflects its dedication to offering world-class zoo facilities in major cities across Punjab.