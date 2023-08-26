CTD arrest eight including two Al-Qaeda terrorists in Punjab IBOs

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab on Saturday arrested eight terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operation in the province.

Among eight arrested included two of banned outfit Al-Qaeda, identified as Kashan and Hassan.

The operations were launched in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

CTD stated that explosives, hand grenades, detonators, mobile phones, weapons and cash were recovered from the terrorists.

The terrorists have been identified as Liaquat, Hasan, Kashan Gul Kareem, Ayub Han, Amir Muawiya, and Rizwan.

The authorities said that a case has been registered against the terrorists and an investigation is underway.

A total of 135 suspects were arrested in Punjab during 336 combing operations conducted this week.

As many as 16,784 people were questioned in the combing operations.

CTD remains determined on achieving the goal of Safer Punjab by eliminating the menace of terrorism.