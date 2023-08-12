Punjab CTD arrest 21 terrorists in multiple IBOs

Among 21 include 9 of TTP and 4 of daesh.

Explosives, hand grenades, and weapons were recovered.

FIR lodged with an investigation underway.

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday apprehends 21 terrorists of banned outfits, during multiple intelligence-based operations in the province.

Among the arrested terrorists include nine from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four from Daesh.

Operations based on secret information were launched on terrorist hideouts in Lahore, Narowal, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Leh, and Sahiwal.

The terrorists were planning attacks in the coming future, while explosives, hand grenades, and weapons were seized from their hideouts.

A few of the militants have been identified as Shahid, Amin, Gul Rehman, Azad, Ishaq, Ijaz, Javed, Mudassar, Iqbal, and Isa.

CTD registered cases against the terrorists and an investigation has been initiated.

A total of 700 combing operations were conducted in Punjab this week, with a total of 29,829 people being interrogated and 49 arrested.

CTD remains determined to end the menace of terrorism and ensure a safer Punjab.