Zardari gears up for political activities in Punjab

Former president to likely visit Lahore this week.

Zardari will hold meetings with various political figures.

Vacant positions within Central Punjab, Lahore will be tried to be filled.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari is preparing for an active role in Punjab as he plans to visit Lahore this week, the sources said.

His visit aims to revitalize the Pakistan People’s Party and strengthen its presence in the region ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Zardari’s arrival in Lahore comes with a purpose to address the issues of inactive and vacant positions within the Central Punjab and Lahore.

It’s said that consultations are underway among party insiders to devise a strategy for launching a comprehensive public communication campaign in the run-up to the elections.

The People’s Party is eyeing a strong presence in Punjab through well-chosen candidates based on the new constituency boundaries. This strategic move aims to maximize the party’s chances of success in the region, as sources suggest.

During his time in Lahore, Asif Ali Zardari is set to hold meetings with various political figures in Punjab. These meetings are expected to culminate in significant announcements, with several political personalities declaring their decision to join the People’s Party.

Aside from welcoming new members, Zardari will also take the opportunity to assess the political landscape of the People’s Party in Punjab.

This evaluation will help him gain insights into the current state of affairs and plan effective measures for the party’s growth and success in the region.