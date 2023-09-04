Punjab CTD nabs seven including two Daesh terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested seven terrorists including two key commanders of Daesh during multiple operations conducted in the province.

Intelligence-based operations were launched in Gujranula, Sargodha-Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Among the arrested militants include two key commanders of outlawed Daesh, identified by the names of Shahid and Saif.

While the rest of the terrorists have been identified as Fayyaz, Rafih, Arabi and Qari Athar.

CTD seized explosives, hand grenades, detonators, mobile phones, weapons and cash from the terrorist hideouts.

Cases against the arrested terrorists have been registered along with an investigation initiated.

In a total of 240 combing operations across Punjab, CTD interrogated as many as 12,230 people while arresting 65 suspects.

CTD remains determined towards making a safer Punjab and ending the menace of terrorism.