Punjab CTD arrest nine including two key Daesh terrorists in IBOs

The Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested nine terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the province.

Operations were launched in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi.

CTD spokesperson reported that two key commanders of Daesh were also apprehended from the border village of Lahore.

Explosives, 12 detonators, prima cards, weapons, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the terrorist hideouts.

The terrorists have been identified as Zubair, Zia, Waqar, Amin, Masood, Shahid, Sarfaraz alias Hameed Khan.

CTD revealed that the terrorists were planning an attack on key installations.

A total of 990 combing operations were made in the province, dueing which 41,411 people were interrogated.

CTD remains committed in making a safer Punjab and ending the scourge of terrorism.