Train operation resumes partially after Hazara Express mishap

The train operation from Sindh to other provinces has stated to resume after the deadly Hazara Express derailment mishap.

The Sukkur Express scheduled to leave at 11 pm at night departed from the station after nine hours.

The Green Line will reach Karachi station at 11 am, after a delay of 17 hours.

The down track has been cleared with one track working for the commute.

The unfortunate Hazara Express finally left for its final destination.

Besides, Rehman Baba Express and Green Line coming from Nawab Shah reached Karachi in the morning.

Earlier on the day, Hazara Express train derailed near Sarhari in Nawabshah, Bol News reported.

30 passengers died and 110 others were injured after 10 coaches of the train, going from Karachi to Sargodha, were derailed.

Emergency has been imposed in the nearby hospitals. The track from Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Karachi has been blocked due to the rescue operation.

Two trains with relief and rescue teams were sent dispatched from Sukkur to the site of incident.

The injured are being treated at Nawabshah, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and Hyderabad hospitals.