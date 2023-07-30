At least five dead, 20 injured in Rajanpur bus accident

At least five people were reported dead and several injured after a bus overturned in the Fazilpur area of Punjab’s Rajanpur district on Sunday morning.

The bus carrying devotees of a Sufi saint met an unfortunate incident, killing five people, including a woman and two children.

According to rescue officials, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned over after he fell asleep while driving back from Sakhi Sarwar to Jacobabad.

Upon receiving the news, rescue teams promptly rushed to the accident site and transferred the injured passengers to hospitals.

Those with critical injuries were taken to Rajanpur district hospital, while the rest were shifted to a local hospital in Fazilpur.

This tragic event follows another bus accident near Babusar Top in the Geeti-Das area, where eight people lost their lives and several others were injured.

The tourist bus plunged into a deep gorge and caught fire while navigating a sharp turn on the mountainous terrain.

Additionally, an earlier bus accident in the Thalichi area of Diamer district on July 16 claimed the lives of six people.

These incidents emphasize the importance of road safety and the need for heightened awareness to prevent such devastating accidents.