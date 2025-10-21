Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Ayatollah Khamenei martyred: Alireza Arafi appointed as interim supreme leader
Here’s how sleep impacts your overall health
Warning symptoms of kidney disease
Signs your body is dehydrated
Importance of mental health in daily life
Historic leadership shift looms as Iran’s succession process gets underway
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed
Justin Bieber turns 32: From music to luxury
Violent protests outside US consulates leave 9 dead
Historic wins and record-breaking moments at 2026 BRIT awards
Ayatollah Khamenei martyred: Alireza Arafi appointed as interim supreme leader
Here’s how sleep impacts your overall health
Warning symptoms of kidney disease
Signs your body is dehydrated
Importance of mental health in daily life
Historic leadership shift looms as Iran’s succession process gets underway
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed
Justin Bieber turns 32: From music to luxury
Violent protests outside US consulates leave 9 dead
Historic wins and record-breaking moments at 2026 BRIT awards
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed
4 hours ago
Violent protests outside US consulates leave 9 dead
5 hours ago
Medvedev wins Dubai: Gulf Airspace disrupts travel
6 hours ago
Middle East shockwave: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in coordinated US-Israeli assault
10 hours ago
Petrol prices increased by Rs8 per litre for next fortnight
20 hours ago
Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz
22 hours ago
SECP offers fee relief to unlisted companies
24 hours ago
Ghazab-Lil-Haq continues: Taliban propaganda exposed on social media
1 day ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship